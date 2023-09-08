Women passengers put to hardship as buses skip stoppages in Tiruchi

September 08, 2023 12:17 am | Updated 12:17 am IST - TIRUCHI

Women passengers, who travel free in city buses in Tiruchi, face a harrowing time as a majority of the government buses skip stops where women board in large numbers.

Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) buses are the lifeline for thousands of women residing in the outskirts and interior areas. Most of the passengers who avail of the free scheme are either daily wagers or school and college-going students who cannot afford to travel in autorickshaws daily.

However, women passengers allege that buses would skip stops like Bheema Nagar, Main Guard Gate, Thillainagar, Marakadai, Kattur, Viralimalai, Panjapur, Tiruchi GH, Gandhi Market during the peak hours and at night.

According to the passengers, the practice of not halting at stops has caused inconvenience, forcing them to run for a certain distance to catch the bus. “Ever since the implementation of free bus travel for women passengers, buses in the city have been regularly skipping certain stops as a result, we are forced to wait longer or depend on private buses,” said T. Philomena, a commuter.

Passengers claim that during rush hours and late nights, buses fail to stop at the designated bus stops, putting passengers through hardships. “It’s a perennial problem at the Main Guard Gate bus stop,” claims R. Selvi, a flower vendor. “Some government buses skip the stop when women passengers are waiting, and we have to wait at least 20 to 30 minutes for the next bus and as a result, I reach home late,” she said.

“Despite passengers waving their hands at the approaching buses and signalling them to stop, the crewmembers are least bothered,” she added.

A section of commuters complains that these buses halt a few metres away from the actual bus stops. M. Rajam, who boards buses at Gandhi Market, said that some overcrowded buses halt at least 50 metres away from the designated bus stops to ensure that women don’t enter the bus and let passengers get down the buses in the middle of traffic.

When contacted, an official of TNSTC said that they have been receiving several complaints regarding the issue. “We have been conducting regular meetings with the crew members and advised them against resorting to such practices. Passengers can immediately report any such incident to the grievances cell at 1800 599 1500 or 0435 2403724 for prompt action,” he said.