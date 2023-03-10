Women must use opportunities and help others along the way: Puducherry Lt. Governor

March 10, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, who also holds additional charge as Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, on Friday urged women to make the best use of opportunities and help create them for others.

Speaking at the annual ‘Munnodi Penmani’ award ceremony organised as part of the International Women’s Day celebration by the Department of Women’s Studies of the Bharathidasan University to honour successful women , Ms. Soundararajan said, “women have to learn to keep working towards their goal, and if they are in a position to help, should also facilitate others to achieve their dreams. Follow the words of poet Bharathidasan, and treat obstacles like dust and wipe them off your feet.”

The ceremony, held at the university’s main campus, honoured veteran ‘Sadir’ danseuse and Padmashri awardee R. Muthukannammal, Revathi Rajesh, medicine, A. Sagaya Helen and S. Hiranya, social service, K. Jayashree Senthil, child rights, and Shamlii Priscilla Mathuram, medical and social service. K. Lakshmi, who works to eradicate child labour, V. Nagarani, specialist in skill development for children with disability, and young scientist T. Sathiya Kamatchi, were the other women achievers felicitated at the gathering.

The function was presided over by Bharathidasan University Vice-Chancellor M. Selvam, Registrar L. Ganesan and head and director in-charge, Department of Women’s Studies N. Murugeswari.

Later, Ms. Soundararajan speaking at the finale of the week-long International Women’s Day celebrations at National Institute of Technology - Tiruchi (NIT-T), said that the strides made by women in e-commerce and social media during the pandemic signalled a technology shift that could lead to greater empowerment.

NIT-T director G. Aghila, S. Velmathi, chairperson, Women Cell and G. Subaiyan, dean Institutional Development and Alumni Relations, spoke.