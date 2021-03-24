‘Women must enhance their capability to hold significant positions’

TIRUCHI

24 March 2021 00:33 IST

The role of women in science, technology, engineering and management (STEM) has been limited despite their ample capabilities and the shortcoming needs to be rectified, according to Nandini Kannan, Executive Director, Indo-U.S. Science and Technology Forum (IUSSTF).

She was addressing participants of a workshop on ‘Capacity Building for Women in Higher Education' at National Institute of Technology-Tiruchi.

Women must be facilitated to hold significant positions and entrusted with responsibilities. On their part, they could enhance their capabilities through membership in professional societies, she said in her online address as chief guest of the inaugural session of the three-day workshop.

Advocating inter-disciplinary research with long-term career planning, Ms. Nandini emphasised the necessity to balance research, teaching and administrative responsibilities.

External coordinator of the workshop Reicha Tanwar, formerly Director, Women Studies Research Centre, Kurukshetra University, spoke on the need for creation of level-playing field through gender equality framework, and policies and procedures for successfully promoting and retaining women at all levels in higher education.

Female faculty

Presiding over, NIT-T Director Mini Shaji Thomas said the institution was successful in appointing 20 female faculty members among the 67 newly recruited faculty in 2020. Women faculty were required to move beyond teaching, research and family, to accept leadership position.