Women livelihood service centre launched to empower rural entrepreneurs

A Women Livelihood Service Centre under the Vazhndhu Kattuvom project was inaugurated by Collector Kavitha Ramu at Poomalai Complex here on Friday to help promote rural entrepreneurs.

According to the Collector, the centre will serve as a one-stop centre to provide various services to entrepreneurs in need of guidance and support to take their business ideas forward.

The centre will offer business development services such as screening of entrepreneurs, business ideation and business plan preparation. Facilitation services including support to initiate entrepreneur activity, access to finance, mentorship, advice from functional experts, and appraisal of the business plans by the mentor and experts will be available at the centre.

The project aims to develop and empower rural businesses, as well as form micro and macro entrepreneurs, manufacturers and producers groups. It also supports capacity building through community schools.

Vaazhndhu Kaattuvom project has been implemented in 172 panchayats in Pudukottai, Thiruvarangulam, Aranthangi, and Viralimalai, according to a press release.