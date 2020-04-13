Women lead the battle against COVID-19

On a warm Friday morning, R. Vasanthi wakes up early to cook lunch for her husband, son and mother-in-law before heading out to work. “Amma, corona will come, do not go out,” her son cries. But for Ms. Vasanthi, duty comes first. Like her, nearly 100 women have volunteered to help the Tiruchi Corporation to carry out door-to-door survey and COVID-19 awareness

The civic body roped in women Self-Help Groups and housewives for the job of going to residences across the city and checking if residents have any fever or cold symptoms. For these women, work begins at 9 a.m. every morning and by lunch time they would have finished checking about 50-60 houses.

Some of these women had earlier taken part in the door-to-door campaign for dengue awareness, and have the know-how on data collection. “But this is nothing like we have seen before. People are afraid to talk to us, afraid to answer our questions; the word ‘corona virus’ has created so much fear,” says Ms. Vasanthi. When she steps into a house in Amman Nagar, Woraiyur, they ask her what she wants and asks her to remain at a distance before they answer her questions.

They quickly respond to Ms. Vasanthi’s questions and rush back inside. Ms. Vasanthi says that she has never seen such fear in people’s eyes before. A notepad with a printed questionnaire has been handed to all the women. They must note the number of people residing at each house, categorise them in three different age groups - newborns, one to five-year-olds and those above 60. More importantly, they must note down the residents’ existing ailments. “People are afraid of telling us even if they have a cold. It is important to take note of respiratory ailments like asthma, but not one person has admitted about the ailment. We can only write what they say,” Ms. Vasanthi says.

The women get a stipend for the work and are also provided with lunch, which most take home and share with their families. “We roam the city and are exposed to dust, dirt, and possibly even the virus. My son comes running to me as soon as I get home but I take a bath and only then do I touch him, or eat anything,” Ms. Vasanthi says. “As our husbands are unable to earn now, we are contributing to run the family for a while,” she adds.