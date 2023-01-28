Women kills daughters, self in Perambalur

January 28, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - PERAMBALUR

After killing her two daughters, a 27-year-old woman allegedly ended her life near Mangalam in Perambalur on Friday night.

According to police sources, V. Jaya, who was married for four years to Vijaykumar, was living with her twin daughters, aged two, and her in-laws in Nerkunam village near Mangalam as her husband was working abroad.

Jaya and her daughters were found dead on Saturday morning. On getting information, Mangalamedu police rushed to the spot and sent the bodies to the Government hospital in Perambalur for post-mortem. A case has been registered.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.