Women in Pachamalai can now travel free of cost in TNSTC buses

Published - August 01, 2024 07:05 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Minister for Sports and Youth Welfare Udhayanidhi Stalin launches ‘Vidiyal Payanam’ scheme in Puthur; scheme expected to benefit 5,383 women

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Sports and Youth Welfare Udhayanidhi Stalin launching the Vidiyal Payanam scheme at Puthur village in Pachamalai on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The ‘Vidiyal Payanam’ scheme, under which women can travel free in Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation buses, was launched in Pachamalai hills in Tiruchi district by Minister for Sports and Youth Welfare Udhayanidhi Stalin on Thursday.

Tribal women living on Pachamalai can travel free on the mofussil buses operating on the hills henceforth. About 5,383 women living in about 53 tribal villages on the hills would be eligible to avail free bus rides under the scheme, according to a TNSTC press release.

Mr. Udhayanidhi launched the scheme at a function held at Puthur during his visit to Pachamalai. Transport Minister S.S. Sivasankar, Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru and School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi were present.

