Women Help Desks to come up in 15 police stations

The Tiruchi district police joined hands with various departments of the district administration to set up Women Help Desks to address concerns raised by women and children. With assistance from the Nirbhaya Fund, set up by the central government, the desks would be a one-stop for grievance redressal of women through the policing system.

Speaking to The Hindu, police personnel from the Women's Help Desk said that 15 police stations in the district, including five All-Women Police Stations would have these help desks where-in two police personnel - a Sub Inspector and a constable- would be deputed to assist women. “The desk would work round-the-clock and will assist the women in getting access to any help,” they said.

Women in distress can also dial '181' to reach the help desk. “In case of such calls, we will visit them in civil clothes and help solve the problem,” they said. Each of the 15 stations has been allotted a laptop and a two-wheeler for this purpose.

The Help Desk has also sought the assistance of the District Social Welfare Office, Child Protection Office, labour department, and also doctors and psychiatrists to provide meaningful assistance. District Social Welfare Officer M. Thameemunisa said that the multi-pronged approach would help in addressing issues pertaining to women and children quickly. “What happens usually is that if the police department receives a complaint, they have to reach out to us, or if we have to file complaints on violations such as child marriage, we have to write a letter to them. Now, the work will be done simultaneously,” she said.

A one-day orientation programme was held on Saturday, in which A. Radhika, Deputy Inspector General of Police, and P. Moorthy, Superintendent of Police, Tiruchi, took part. The help desk would also work as catalysts for improved community interaction of the police with a focus on crime against women and children, they said.