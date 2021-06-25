Women Help Desks set up in 32 police stations in three districts

Police personnel of Women Help Desk given two-wheelers to render emergency services in Perambalur.

25 June 2021

Move to help women in distress and deal with crimes against them

TIRUCHI

Women Help Desks have been established in 32 police stations in Pudukottai, Ariyalur and Perambalur districts to provide emergency services to women in distress and deal with complaints relating to crimes against women.

Sanctioned from the Nirbhaya Fund, each Women Help Desk has been provided with two women police personnel: one Woman Sub Inspector or a Woman Head Constable and a Woman Police Constable.

The help desk in Pudukottai district has been created in 20 police stations, including five All Women Police Stations. The police stations in Pudukottai district where the help desks have been created include Pudukottai Town, Ganesh Nagar, Alangudi, Aranthangi, Ponnamaravathi, Viralimalai, Keeranur, Avudaiyarkoil, Vadakadu and Gandarvakottai.

The help desk has been set up in eight police stations, including two All Women Police Stations in Ariyalur district. In Perambalur district, the help desks have been set up in three law and order police stations and one All Women Police Station.

Every help desk has been provided with a two-wheeler for the women police personnel to visit the spot and conduct inquiry in case of receipt of information relating to crimes against women and initiate necessary legal action besides attending to those in distress and requiring emergency services. Separate orientation classes were organised by the police authorities for women police personnel attached with the help desk in the three districts by also involving other stakeholders connected with ensuring safety of women.

The help desks would be the first point of contact for any affected woman approaching a police station seeking remedy, said a police officer. It would provide a conducive atmosphere for the victim to express their grievances to women police personnel, the officer added. Personnel of the help desk, which would function round-the-clock, would also attend to grievances received through the dedicated helpline numbers 181 and 112.

The help desks would deal with complaints relating to crimes against women, including domestic violence, eve teasing, harassment of women, child marriage and problems faced by women through social media and help the affected in filing complaints for registration of First Information Report as per requirement at the jurisdictional police station or All Women Police Station, say police officers.

It would coordinate with other stakeholders, including the Social Welfare Department, Health Department, Labour Department and Tamil Nadu Corporation for Development of Women for providing emergency medical assistance to victims of violence, shelter and for providing skill development for rehabilitation depending on the requirement. The help desk would also provide counselling to the victims to help them in overcoming the trauma, the officers said.

The law-enforcers already have a detailed list of key government officials who would be involved in each district, a list of counsellors, shelter homes and non-governmental organisations, besides the places where emergency medical assistance for victims of violence could be provided at the district headquarters and block levels.