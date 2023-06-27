Women, girls advised to remain on guard on social media

June 27, 2023 06:08 pm | Updated 06:08 pm IST - TIRUCHI

With cyber criminals targeting women and young girls using social media platforms, it is imperative for them to remain extremely cautious while using technology and not fall prey to enticing online messages sent by unknown persons to avoid getting trapped and exploited, speakers at a seminar on Cyber Crime Against Women on Social Media said in Tiruchi on Tuesday.

They were addressing a seminar organised by the Tamil Nadu State Commission for Women in collaboration with the National Commission for Women at Cauvery College for Women.

E. Khalieraaj, Director, National Cyber Security Research Council, called upon the students to shun ‘unwanted friend requests’.. Getting linked with such requests coming from unknown persons could land them in deep trouble eventually, he said.

He advised the students to desist from sharing their photograph or personal information on social media platform as chances of them being misused by cyber criminals was high. The online platform would provide only ‘virtual happiness’ for students who should not get carried away by ‘like’ messages sent by unknown elements operating in the cyber world.

Noting that crimes committed using the social media platform against women were on the rise, Mr. Khalieraaj called upon the students to remain guarded while using the online mode. They should also desist from installing unwanted mobile Apps as it would lead to theft of information.

Commissioner of Police, Tiruchi, M. Sathiya Priya said there were mechanisms in place today to lodge complaints regarding crimes committed using the social media platform. Technology had become integral to our daily functioning and for official purpose. However, students should be extremely guarded while using social media and they must not share their personal data on social media. Dedicated helpline numbers had been created to attend to calls relating to cyber crimes.

A.S. Kumari, Chairperson, Tamil Nadu State Commission for Women said the Commission had been creating awareness of cyber-related issues and crimes in educational institutions. U. Nirmala Rani, advocate and president of Legal Aid Centre for Women, Tamil Nadu, spoke.

