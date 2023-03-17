ADVERTISEMENT

Women employees flag off wagons at the culmination of International Women’s Day celebrations at Golden Rock Railway Workshop

March 17, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

 The culmination of the International Women’s Day celebrations at the Golden Rock Railway Workshop here was marked by flagging off of a rake of container wagons by 12 women employees representing all the departments of the workshop here on Friday. 

Recognising the women power of the workshop, 12 women employees were identified from all different departments and invited as chief guests to flag off the newly manufactured container wagons in the presence of the Chief Workshop Manager Shyamadhar Ram and staff at the workshop premises. 

Prizes were distributed at the valedictory function held on Friday to women employees who had won in various competitions organised as part of the celebrations. As a special gesture, gifts consisting of a few household utilities were given to all 400 women employees of the workshop, a press release from the workshop said.

Women employees were given an orientation regarding several legal rights pertaining to their safety and security by O.P. Shalina, Standing Counsel for Central Government in CAT/Ernakulam and Kerala High Court. A comprehensive health awareness programme was organised for the benefit of all women employees as part of the celebrations, the release added.

