Women development forum inaugurated

A Women Development Forum of the Technology Agri Business Incubation Forum (TABIF) was inaugurated on Thursday at Anbil Dharmalingam Agricultural College and Research Institute, Tiruchi, by Z. Annie Vijaya, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Tiruchi Range.

The TABIF is funded by the Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India (EDII) and run by the agricultural college (ADACRI) at Navalurkuttapattu in Tiruchi, offering various services including mentoring, technical assistance, promoting business and market linkages, legal compliances, guidance for funding and Intellectual Property Rights issues, and providing co-working space for the incubatees registered under the forum.

Incubatees are registered under three categories - farm level innovators, food product developers and agricultural engineering innovators. The women development forum would evolve strategies for women empowerment.

Inaugurating the forum, Ms. Vijaya, appreciated the efforts of EDII-TABIF and said that women have a lot of innate potential and could excel in entrepreneurship as well.

P. Masilamani, Dean, ADACRI, said that the women development forum will guide women with business idea.

P. Paramaguru, Dean, Horticultural College and Research Institute for Women, Tiruchi, said there was plenty of opportunities for start-ups in processing and value addition of horticultural produce and urged women to tap the potential in the sector.

R. Salvadi Easwaran, Professor and Head (Social Sciences), ADARC, and EDII-TABIF Coordinator, and others spoke.