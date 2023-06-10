Women councillors of Tiruchi Corporation to visit Telangana to study solid waste management practices

June 10, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - TIRUCHI

A team of 28 women councillors, including the Deputy Mayor and Zonal heads of Tiruchi Corporation, is scheduled to go on a three-day study tour to Siddipet district in Telangana from Monday to study solid waste management implemented in the city.

As part of NAMA Facility’s Circular Waste Solutions project implemented by GIZ India, the councillors would study best practices of solid waste management, undertaken by the municipal administration to make Siddipet a garbage-free town.

The main objective of the initiative is to demonstrate the process of composting biodegradable waste at home, treating the wet waste in sewage plants, reducing the amount of plastic waste by encouraging children to use menstrual cups and cloth napkins, functioning of biogas plants which provide gas for cooking in restaurants and the implementation of a bank of reusable utensils in each ward.

ADVERTISEMENT

They would also have a detailed look at the door-to-door segregated garbage collection and garbage disposal works carried out by the sanitary workers across the city. The focus is to showcase various models and share the experiences of officials involved in the implementation of solid waste management practices.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.