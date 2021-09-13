Women construction labourers seek enforcement of minimum wage

TIRUCHI

13 September 2021 17:22 IST

400 representatives from across the State attend conference

Women construction labourers at a State-level conference organised by Tamil Nadu AITUC Construction Workers Union here have urged the Tamil Nadu government to fix their retirement age at 50 years.

The conference also appealed to the government to ensure that the labourers be provided with minimum wage of ₹650 daily in accordance with a GO issued as per the Minimum Wages Act.

Resolutions to this effect were unanimously adopted at the recently held meet that was attended by around 400 women construction labourers from across the State.

One of the resolutions said the women labourers were involved in tough physical labour even while taking care of their families and facing gynaecological and other health-related issues. Owing to these factors, many of them were unable to carry on with construction work at a young age itself. Several workers above the age of 40 and 45 were being ‘ignored’ for construction work.

Hence, the State government should make suitable changes in rules relating to construction labourers welfare and fix the retirement age of registered women construction labourers as 50 years and provide them with pension once they attained that age.

Women labourers were being provided with daily wages ranging between ₹200 and ₹ 400, another resolution said while urging the State government to take steps to ensure that they were provided with a minimum wage of ₹650 daily as per a government order issued earlier.

A total number of 15 resolutions were adopted during the conference that was presided by AITUC national secretary Vahida Nizam. It deliberated problems confronted by women construction labourers and the action plan for resolving them.

Another resolution said there were lakhs of women labourers involved in construction activities in Tamil Nadu who join as a sithaal and retire in that category. The State government should identify eligible labourers and enhance their vocational skills by imparting them training in masonry, electrical works, plumbing, crane operation and carpentry along with stipend through the Tamil Nadu Construction Workers Welfare Board. The State government should come out with a separate scheme in this regard, which would not only help in honing the skills of women but also help in raising their standard of living.

Yet another resolution said as the labourers were also involved in the nation’s development from their young age, it was essential to ensure their social security in their old age. Hence, the State government should ensure that they were provided with a minimum pension of ₹6,000 per month after retirement.

The meeting also discussed the need to establish the legal rights of women construction labourers and announced the formation of a 76-member State committee and a 17-member State organising committee. Among those who attended the conference were K. Ravi, general secretary, Tamil Nadu AITUC Construction Workers Union.