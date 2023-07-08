ADVERTISEMENT

Women Advocates’ Association launches e-law library

July 08, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Women Advocates’ Association (WAA) in Tiruchi fulfilled a long-felt requirement of the legal fraternity for a reference and archival service by inaugurating an e-law library on Saturday.

Justice S. Srimathy of the Madras High Court, K. Babu, Principal District and Sessions Judge, Tiruchi, and M. Sathiya Priya, Tiruchi Commissioner of Police, were among those present at the launch ceremony, held as part of WAA’s 23rd Annual Day and International Women’s Day celebration at Bishop Heber College.

Addressing the gathering, T. Jayanthi Rani, secretary, WAA, said, “A library is an essential part of the legal profession, and having it in an electronic format allows more people to access required records. Digitalisation will allow lawyers to streamline the flow of information.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US