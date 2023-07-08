Women Advocates’ Association launches e-law library

July 08, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Women Advocates’ Association (WAA) in Tiruchi fulfilled a long-felt requirement of the legal fraternity for a reference and archival service by inaugurating an e-law library on Saturday.

Justice S. Srimathy of the Madras High Court, K. Babu, Principal District and Sessions Judge, Tiruchi, and M. Sathiya Priya, Tiruchi Commissioner of Police, were among those present at the launch ceremony, held as part of WAA’s 23rd Annual Day and International Women’s Day celebration at Bishop Heber College.

Addressing the gathering, T. Jayanthi Rani, secretary, WAA, said, “A library is an essential part of the legal profession, and having it in an electronic format allows more people to access required records. Digitalisation will allow lawyers to streamline the flow of information.”