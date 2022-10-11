Women advised to get tested for breast cancer

College and school students participate in a rally in Tiruchi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: M. MOORTHY

Women should volunteer to get tested for breast cancer as early intervention could improve chances of survival and recovery, according to medical professionals in the city.

P. Shanthini, Head, Department of General Surgery, Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH), said that social conditioning and stigma attached to the disease was holding back patients from seeking help. “More women should come forward to get screened for breast cancer voluntarily, because we have a much better diagnostic infrastructure available than before. At present, most of the cases coming to us are in an advanced stage,” she told The Hindu.

Dr. Shanthini was speaking on the sidelines of an awareness rally held on Tuesday by MGMGH and K.A.P.V Government Medical College as part of ‘Pink October’ activities.

She added that MGMGH would be holding camps on Wednesday and Thursday exclusively by women general surgeons to raise awareness about breast self-examination. among the public.

“We will be clinically examining the patients who come in, and if they want, will advise them on further steps,” said Dr. Shanthini. This would simultaneously be accompanied by mammogram screening. Currently, at least 10 to 15 breast cancer cases are handled per month by the General Surgery Department of the government hospital, said the medico. The Department of Oncology also conducts surgeries separately. A recently installed digital mammogram unit at the Radiology Department had helped to improve the accuracy of diagnoses, said Dr. Shanthini.

At the rally, presided over by E. Arun Raj, medical superintendent MGMGH, and other senior faculty members, participants held pink balloons and public service message boards, marching from the hospital premises to the MGR Roundabout junction and back. The rally ended with a pledge to raise awareness about breast cancer.