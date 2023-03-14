Women achievers honoured

March 14, 2023 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST

The Joseph Eye Hospital, in collaboration with the National Service Scheme (NSS) cell of Bharathidasan University, felicitated 33 women achievers as part of International Women’s Day celebrations on Tuesday.

The awardees were from medicine, social service and business sectors. In a statement, the hospital said the ‘Saathanai Penngal 2023’ event was to acknowledge and honour the contributions of inspiring women in the community.

Esther Raj, Biskopena, Tamil Evangelical Lutheran Church (TELC), who presented the awards, spoke on the need for women’s empowerment in various fields in order to succeed.

Lakshmi Prabha, NSS coordinator, Bharathidasan University, and M. Pratibha, director and medical superintendent, Joseph Eye Hospital, also spoke.