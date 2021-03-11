Women achievers honoured

TIRUCHI

11 March 2021 19:13 IST

Women achievers at the grassroots were felicitated for their outstanding achievements and significant contribution towards women empowerment and leadership during International Women’s Day celebration held at ICAR- National Research Centre for Banana, Tiruchi, on Wednesday.

Leadership awards were given to women entrepreneurs Ishana, G. Viruthambal and M. Rajeshwari in recognition of their contributions towards society and agriculture. K. Maheshwari was given the award for entrepreneurship in promotion of drip irrigation, while G. Kajol, President of SAFE Transgender Association, received an award for her leadership in transgender community development.

A team of COVID-19 warriors from the Department of Microbiology, K.A.P.Viswanatham Government Medical College, was also felicitated for their untiring and dedicated service during the pandemic. The celebration was on the theme ‘Women Leadership in Agriculture: Entrepreneurship, equality and empowerment’ to acknowledge the role of women in agriculture and allied sectors, a NRCB press release said.

Nandhini Azad, President, Indian Co-operative Network of Women, Chennai, the chief guest, emphasised the role of cooperatives and networking in empowering rural and poor women. S. Uma, Director, ICAR-NRCB, outlined the role played by NRCB in promoting entrepreneurship, equality and empowerment of women.

Kavin Thirumurugan, Director of Sai Kirupa Group of Institutions, Tiruppur; D. Nitya, Joint Commissioner of Income Tax, Tiruchi, S. Kowsalya, Registrar, Avinashilingam Institute for Home Science and Higher Education for Women, Coimbatore; and P. Sridharan, Joint Commissioner of Income Tax, gave motivating accounts of their experiences in their chosen fields and emphasised the need for women to have self-belief and confidence to achieve their goals.