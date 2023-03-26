Women achievers honoured in Tiruchi

March 26, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - TIRUCHI

District Central Library along with the Reader’s Circle felicitated women achievers as part of International Women’s Day celebrations here on Sunday.

Around five women achievers from marginalised communities were honoured with the ‘Saathanai Penmani’ award for their outstanding achievements. S. Dhanalakshmi, Olympic athlete; N, Nagalakshmi, social activist; A. Arokiamaryand A. Bakiyamary, cremation workers and S. Selvasundari, the writer received the award in recognition of their contributions towards society.

Five women readers who have read a majority of books in the year 2022-23 and over 15 women librarians working in government libraries in the city were also felicitated. “The event was to acknowledge and honoured the contributions of inspiring women in the community,” said A. P. Sivakumar, District Library Officer.

Chief guests S.S Rose Mary, Principal, Government Arts College, Tiruchi and V. Rukmani Priyadarshini, Superintendent of Women Prison, Tiruchi gave motivating accounts of their experiences in their chosen fields and emphasised the need for women to have the self-confidence to achieve their goals.

