Women achievers felicitated in Tiruchi

March 07, 2024 07:42 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Thirty-three women achievers in various disciplines were honoured by Joseph Eye Hospital, the National Service Scheme (NSS) Cell of Bharathidasan University, and the Rotary Club of Tiruchi Butterflies ahead of the International Women’s Day in the city on Thursday. Among those felicitated were teachers, entrepreneurs, and lawyers based in central districts. Esther Samraj, Biskopena, Tamil Evangelical Lutheran Church; Lakshmi Prabha, NSS coordinator, Bharathidasan University; and M. Pradeepa, director, Joseph Eye Hospital, addressed the gathering and gave away the awards.

