Woman’s body found wrapped in polythene sheet

:

A 26-year-old woman was found murdered in her house at Thalakudi near Tiruchi on Thursday and the body was wrapped in a polythene sheet underneath a cot. Police identified the victim as N. Sivaranjani who resided with her husband P. Narasimharaju (38) and two daughters in a rented house.

The Kollidam Police are on the look out for Narasimharaju who has been accused of committing the murder. Police sources said Sivaranjani’s parents met her on Sunday and could not contact her over phone thereafter. The parents came to Sivaranjani’s house on Thursday and found it locked.

Getting suspicious, they apparently broke the locks and found Sivaranjani murdered and the body wrapped in a polythene sheet below the cot. The sources said the dead body bore some cut injuries, and was sent for post mortem. Police said Narasimharaju had sold his house due to debt and stayed in a rented house with his family. He is said to have spent money playing online rummy which led to frequent quarrels between the couple. The Kollidam Police are conducting an investigation into the case on a complaint from Sivaranjani’s mother Nagavalli.