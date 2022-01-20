Woman worker found murdered on GH campus

Police launch probe

A woman aged around 60 years was found murdered inside the district health department employees cooperative and thrift society office premises situated on the old government hospital campus in Pudukottai town on Thursday.

Police identified the victim as Nagarathinam. Police sources said the woman had been engaged in the thrift society office for several years to clean the premises. For the past few years, the woman had been staying on the office premises itself. Her body was found on Thursday morning with blood stains and injuries on her head by a office employee. The information was conveyed to the Pudukottai Town police. Police personnel inspected the crime scene and conducted inquiries.

Fingerprint and forensic experts inspected the spot. A detective dog was also brought to apparently track the route taken by the accused. The body was sent to the Pudukottai Medical College Hospital for a post mortem. The Pudukottai Town police have registered a case of murder.