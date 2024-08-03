Woman, who endured disability for 15 years, undergoes hip replacement surgery at Karaikal GH; set to walk normally

After 15 years of disability and limping, a 55-year-old woman from Nedungadu commune has found relief thanks to the Karaikal Government Hospital (GH), where she underwent hip replacement surgery. The patient had been enduring severe pain and a walking disability for over a decade.

N. Arul Kumar, Assistant Professor of Orthopaedics and Trauma at Jipmer-Karaikal, who headed the surgery team, said the patient visited Karaikal hospital a month ago. Following an initial clinical examination, X-ray and MRI scans revealed severe arthritis in her left hip joint.

The surgery, performed on July 31, lasted one-a-half hours. Doctors from the Department of Anaesthesia K. Suresh and V. Jaya aided the surgery.

The patient’s condition was most likely caused by skeletal tuberculosis (TB), which commonly affects the spine and, in some cases, the hip bones. Post-surgery, the patient can now sit without pain for the first time in 15 years. Because of the prolonged disability of the limb and decrease in bone mineral density, she cannot immediately bear full weight on it. However, after six weeks, she is expected to walk normally and perform daily activities like others.

Work on Jipmer

While work on the soon-to-be-opened Karaikal Jipmer is under way, doctors from Karaikal Jipmer are collaborating with the government hospital for the benefit of patients.

S. Kannagi, Medical Superintendent of the Government Hospital, said this was the first hip replacement performed at the hospital.

Ms. Kannagi highlighted the timely assistance of District Collector D. Manikandan, who sanctioned ₹60,000 required for the hip replacement implant.