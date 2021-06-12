Woman waiting at vaccination camp dies

12 June 2021 19:34 IST

THANJAVUR

A woman waiting to get the COVID-19 vaccine was reported to have swooned and died at a special camp in Kumbakonam on Saturday.

The deceased woman had reportedly joined the queue at a vaccination camp site at around 7 a.m. and swooned well before the commencement of the camp.

She was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared her dead on arrival.

Efforts to confirm the incident with the health and civic officials proved futile.