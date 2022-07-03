Woman, two daughters end lives

A 31-year-old woman and her two daughters allegedly ended their lives at Sittanavasal near Annavasal in the district on Sunday.

The girls were aged 16 and 12 years. Family dispute is suspected to have led the woman to resort to the extreme step along with her daughters. The incident occurred in the afternoon.

The woman was said to have been staying in her father’s house at Arimalam along with her two daughters due to the family dispute. The bodies were sent to Pudukottai Medical College Hospital for post-mortem. Annavasal Police have registered a case under section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.