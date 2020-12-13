Woman suffers bullet injury

A 35-year-old woman sustained bullet injury in her right leg when she went in search of her missing cow at Veeramalai firing range where firing practice was being conducted by a team of Army personnel on Saturday.

The incident occurred in the evening and the injured woman S. Nallammal of V. Poosaripatti is undergoing treatment at a private hospital here.

Police sources said permission from the District Collector had been obtained for using the place for firing practice from December 4 to 20. The place used for the firing practice belongs to the Forest Department. The sources said due precautionary safety measures had been taken by the Army officials for the firing practice.

The sources said the woman who had been grazing cows went in search of a missing animal that had allegedly strayed in the area where the firing practice was being conducted. A bullet hit the woman's right leg causing injuries. It is suspected that the bullet could have rebounded after hitting some stone. Investigation by the Vaiyampatti Police was on in connection with the incident.