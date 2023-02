February 03, 2023 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - PERAMBALUR

A 37-year-old woman died after being struck by lightning at Arumadal village in the district on Friday. Police identified the deceased as A. Alamelu. The woman was grazing cattle in a farm when it began to rain in the evening. The woman took shelter under a tamarind tree when she was struck by lightning and died on the spot. The body was sent to the Perambalur Government Hospital. The Maruvathur police are investigating.