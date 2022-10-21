Woman struck dead by lightning

ADVERTISEMENT

Kottaiyammal of Thiruchotruthurai in Ayyampettai police station limit was struck dead by lightning on Thursday.

According to the police, the mishap took place at around 3 p.m. on October 20 when the victim was engaged in farm activities along with other farmhands at Thiruchotruthurai as heavy rain with thunder and lightning lashed the hamlet.

While Kottaiyammal died on the spot, others were rushed to the Thanjavur Medical College hospital for treatment, police said.