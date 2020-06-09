Woman soothsayer arrested in minor girl murder case

09 June 2020 23:24 IST

Human sacrifice suspected

Pudukottai police have arrested a woman soothsayer and her assistant who were arraigned as an accused in a suspected case of human sacrifice in which a 13-year-old minor girl was murdered allegedly by her father and relative near Gandharvakottai in Pudukottai district last month.

While the soothsayer, S. Vasanthi, was arrested on Monday, her assistant M. Murugayee was arrested on Tuesday, Superintendent of Police, Pudukottai P.Ve. Arun Sakthi Kumar told The Hindu.

The two women were arrested after special police teams conducted detailed inquiry with them.

The SP said investigation revealed that the minor girl was murdered by her father Panneer on the advice of Vasanthi, who claimed to Panneer that the act would make him wealthy and prosperous.

The girl was murdered by strangulation.

A car, which was alleged to have been used for committing the crime, was seized along with 18 other items including ‘vasiya mai’ a gel-like substance, a silver talisman and black magic guide from the soothsayer, said Mr. Arun Sakthi Kumar.

The special teams constituted to probe the minor girl murder case reported on May 18 had last week arrested Panneer and Kumar and got them remanded to judicial custody.

The girl was found in an unconscious state inside a eucalyptus grove near Gandharvakottai and was rushed to Thanjavur Medical College Hospital where she died.

The case, which was initially registered under IPC 307 (attempt to murder) read with section 12 of the POCSO Act, was subsequently altered to murder under IPC Section 302 along with IPC Section 120 (b) (criminal conspiracy).

Gandharvakottai police had named five persons as accused in the murder case of which four, including the woman soothsayer, had been arrested.

Panneer’s second wife Mookayee, who was also arraigned in the murder case, died on May 30 due to ailment.