TIRUCHI 27 June 2021
Woman, son die in road accident near Tiruchi
Updated: 27 June 2021 18:43 IST
A 40-year-old woman and her son died after a container lorry rammed the two-wheeler in which they were travelling on Tiruchi-Chennai national highway at Irungalur near here on Sunday.
Police identified the deceased as D. Saroja and D. Dhanapal, 9, of S. Kannanur.
Four persons were travelling in the two-wheeler that was being driven by Saroja’s brother Ramasamy. They were returning after attending a condolence event at Perambalur when the accident occurred in the morning, police sources said.
Ramasamy and his son Vishnu sustained injuries. The lorry driver, Sivakumar,was detained. Samayapuram police registered a case.
