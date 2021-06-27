Woman, son die in road accident near Tiruchi

A 40-year-old woman and her son died after a container lorry rammed the two-wheeler in which they were travelling on Tiruchi-Chennai national highway at Irungalur near here on Sunday.

Police identified the deceased as D. Saroja and D. Dhanapal, 9, of S. Kannanur.

Four persons were travelling in the two-wheeler that was being driven by Saroja’s brother Ramasamy. They were returning after attending a condolence event at Perambalur when the accident occurred in the morning, police sources said.

Ramasamy and his son Vishnu sustained injuries. The lorry driver, Sivakumar,was detained. Samayapuram police registered a case.