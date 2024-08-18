ADVERTISEMENT

Woman, six-year-old daughter found dead in a well in Manapparai

Published - August 18, 2024 06:56 pm IST - TIRUCHI 

The Hindu Bureau

A woman and her six-year-old daughter were found dead in a well at Pommampatti in Manapparai on Saturday.

According to police, S. Jamuna Rani, 24, a resident of Pommampatti, had gone to her paddy field in the afternoon with her daughter S. Meha Sri and did not return. Following this, Rani’s mother P. Mallika lodged a complaint with the police. Her daughter and granddaughter’s footwear were found near a well in the family’s agricultural field and their bodies were found in the well.

The Fire Service and Rescue Services Department, Manapparai, took out the two bodies from the well and sent them to the Manapparai government hospital for post-mortem.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Tiruchi / crime

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US