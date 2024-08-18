GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Woman, six-year-old daughter found dead in a well in Manapparai

Published - August 18, 2024 06:56 pm IST - TIRUCHI 

The Hindu Bureau

A woman and her six-year-old daughter were found dead in a well at Pommampatti in Manapparai on Saturday.

According to police, S. Jamuna Rani, 24, a resident of Pommampatti, had gone to her paddy field in the afternoon with her daughter S. Meha Sri and did not return. Following this, Rani’s mother P. Mallika lodged a complaint with the police. Her daughter and granddaughter’s footwear were found near a well in the family’s agricultural field and their bodies were found in the well.

The Fire Service and Rescue Services Department, Manapparai, took out the two bodies from the well and sent them to the Manapparai government hospital for post-mortem.

Related Topics

Tiruchi / crime

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.