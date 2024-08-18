Woman, six-year-old daughter found dead in a well in Manapparai

A woman and her six-year-old daughter were found dead in a well at Pommampatti in Manapparai on Saturday.

According to police, S. Jamuna Rani, 24, a resident of Pommampatti, had gone to her paddy field in the afternoon with her daughter S. Meha Sri and did not return. Following this, Rani’s mother P. Mallika lodged a complaint with the police. Her daughter and granddaughter’s footwear were found near a well in the family’s agricultural field and their bodies were found in the well.

The Fire Service and Rescue Services Department, Manapparai, took out the two bodies from the well and sent them to the Manapparai government hospital for post-mortem.