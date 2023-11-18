Woman sexually assaulted and murdered at Thachankuruchi, man arrested

November 18, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Vallam police have arrested Karuppasamy, 30, of Thachankuruchi on charges of sexually assaulting and murdering a woman.

According to the police, Sharmila, 22, of Kosuvapatti, was staying at the house of her uncle Prabhu at Thachankuruchi after attending the funeral of her relative last week. On Friday evening, she picked a quarrel with her grandmother who was living with her uncle. She then called her uncle, who was attending a function at Nattani village, and expressed her wish to join him there.

Mr. Prabhu requested his friend, Karuppasamy, to bring Sharmila to Nattani on his motorcycle. As they did not turn up at Nattani even late at night, Mr. Prabhu and his relatives started searching for Sharmila and Karuppasamy whose mobile phones remained switched off. Around midnight, they found the body of Sharmila on the outskirts of the village and informed the Vallam police. The police sent the body for post-mortem and arrested Karuppasamy.

