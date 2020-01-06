Tiruchirapalli

Woman sets ablaze male child, kills self

A 21-year-old woman allegedly set herself and her male child ablaze in their house at Vadakalur Agaram village near Mangalamedu in the district on Sunday evening. The woman and her child succumbed to grievous burns at the Mahatma Gandhi Government Hospital at Tiruchi on Monday.

Police sources said the woman resorted to the extreme step after a phone conversation with her husband working in Singapore. The woman poured kerosene on her one-and-half-year-old male child and set him afire and thereafter set herself ablaze.

On noticing thick smoke emanating from the house, neighbours rushed in and shifted the woman and her child to hospital. The two were referred to the Mahatma Gandhi Government Hospital at Tiruchi where they succumbed to burn injuries on Monday morning.

The Mangalamedu police which initially registered an attempt to murder case against the woman have altered it as a case of murder following the death of the child. Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.

