Tiruchirapalli

Woman sentenced to life imprisonment

The Mahila Court has awarded life sentence to a woman who was found guilty of murdering an 85-year-old lady at Veppankulam near Madukkur in 2016.

According to sources, Selvi, 39, a neighbour to Kiliammal, accompanied the octogenarian to hospital and other places. On the day of the incident, Selvi attacked the old woman with a wooden log and robbed her gold chain.

She disposed of the body in a gunny bag on the road kerb outside the village. She was arrested by Madukkur police and a charge sheet was filed in the Mahila Court.

After hearing the case, Mahila Court Judge Ezhilarasi awarded life sentence to the accused on Friday.

