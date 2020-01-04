Woman sentenced to life imprisonment

The Mahila Court has awarded life sentence to a woman who was found guilty of murdering an 85-year-old lady at Veppankulam near Madukkur in 2016.
According to sources, Selvi, 39, a neighbour to Kiliammal, accompanied the octogenarian to hospital and other places. On the day of the incident, Selvi attacked the old woman with a wooden log and robbed her gold chain.
She disposed of the body in a gunny bag on the road kerb outside the village. She was arrested by Madukkur police and a charge sheet was filed in the Mahila Court.
After hearing the case, Mahila Court Judge Ezhilarasi awarded life sentence to the accused on Friday.
