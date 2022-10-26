Tiruchirapalli

Woman sentenced to life for killing husband

The Principal District and Sessions Court here on Wednesday convicted and sentenced a 24-year-old woman to undergo life imprisonment for murdering her 30-year-old husband at Boram village under Adhanakottai police station limits in the district in September 2021.

The woman Nandhini had murdered her husband K. Pandithurai as he was a hindrance to her extra-marital relationship. She dumped his body in a well and tried to mislead that he was missing, a police press release said. 

Thereafter, the Adhanakottai Police registered a murder case against Nandhini and filed the chargesheet in December 2021. Following the verdict, Nandhini was lodged in the Special Prison for Women in Tiruchi, the release added. 


