Woman run over by college bus in Thanjavur

The Hindu Bureau THANJAVUR
October 18, 2022 18:26 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

A 59-year-old woman was run over by a private college bus in Thanjavur on Tuesday. The deceased was identified as K. Jayalakshmi of Nadukaveri area. Her husband Kamalanathan runs a grocery shop in the same area.  Jayalakshmi was riding pillion on a motorcycle driven by Kamalanathan to Thanjavur from Nadukaveri when the fatal accident occurred.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The motorcycle was proceeding on the Thanjavur road overbridge when the private college bus hit the two-wheeler from behind. Jayalakshmi fell down from the two-wheeler and was run over by the bus and died on the spot. Kamalanathan sustained minor injury. Police are investigating, the sources said. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app