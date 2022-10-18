Woman run over by college bus in Thanjavur

A 59-year-old woman was run over by a private college bus in Thanjavur on Tuesday. The deceased was identified as K. Jayalakshmi of Nadukaveri area. Her husband Kamalanathan runs a grocery shop in the same area. Jayalakshmi was riding pillion on a motorcycle driven by Kamalanathan to Thanjavur from Nadukaveri when the fatal accident occurred.

The motorcycle was proceeding on the Thanjavur road overbridge when the private college bus hit the two-wheeler from behind. Jayalakshmi fell down from the two-wheeler and was run over by the bus and died on the spot. Kamalanathan sustained minor injury. Police are investigating, the sources said.