Woman robbed of gold chain at Kasavalanadu Kovilur

February 29, 2024 09:07 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Thanjavur Taluk Police are investigating the complaint of chain snatching lodged by a woman of Kasavalanadu Kovilur on Wednesday.

According to police, the complainant, Kalaiselvi, 35, of Kasavalanadu Kovilur, the crime took place on Wednesday evening while she was proceeding to Naduvur on her motorised two-wheeler. Two persons riding a motorcycle intercepted her near the Thoonga Veeranar temple and requested her to guide them to reach their destination – Marungulam.

While she was explaining the route to be taken by them, the pillion rider suddenly snatched the gold chain weighing four sovereigns from her and fled the spot. Subsequently, Kalaiselvi complained to the Thanjavur Taluk Police.

