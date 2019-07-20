Woman reunited with family

A mentally-ill woman was reunited with her family on Saturday after she reached Tiruchi unknowingly ten days ago.

R. Abinaya, 30, a resident of Kalapur in Sivagangai was rescued by the All-Women police in Srirangam when she was found roaming on the streets. She was taken to a rehabilitation home in the city where she was kept until her family could be traced.

Speaking to The Hindu, Inspector P. S. Chitra said that Ms. Abinaya had been ill for over two years and had been undergoing treatment at the Government Rajaji Hospital, Madurai.

“Abinaya was able to provide a few details about her home. She spoke clearly but not coherently. The only lead we had was that she said that her husband was in Sivaganga. We then took photos of Abinaya and sent them through Whatsapp and other social media hoping to trace her family. Ten days later, her husband on spotting the information came to take her back,” said Ms. Chitra.