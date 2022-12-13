Woman police inspector in Tiruchi district arrested for bribery

December 13, 2022 04:39 pm | Updated 04:39 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Officials of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption (DVAC) arrested the Inspector of Police of the All Women Police Station (AWPS) at Lalgudi in Tiruchi district, on charges of demanding and obtaining a bribe for filing a charge-sheet in a POCSO Act case, on Tuesday.

DVAC sources said the Lalgudi AWPS had recently booked a case under the POCSO Act, acting on a complaint from the father of a minor girl who stated that his daughter was sexually harassed by their neighbour. The AWPS, Lalgudi Inspector of Police, Malathi, is alleged to have demanded ₹5,000 as a bribe from the victim’s father for filing the chargesheet in the case. Unwilling to pay the bribe amount, the victim’s father approached the DVAC, Tiruchi unit.

A trap was laid and Inspector Malathi was caught red-handed by the DVAC team when she allegedly obtained the bribe amount. The Inspector was arrested and the bribe amount was seized. The DVAC team later conducted a search at the house of the inspector at Akilandapuram near Lalgudi and got hold of case related documents. A case under The Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the Inspector, the sources added.