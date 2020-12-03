Woman panchayat chief resigns in Ariyalur

‘Inability to meet public expectations’

Chandra Ramamurthy, 51, President of Kandarathitham village panchayat in Thirumanur panchayat union in the district, has resigned, citing her inability to fulfil the “expectations of the people.”

She has submitted the resignation letter to the Project Director of District Rural Development Agency.

Ms. Ramamurthy, who was elected to the post by securing 95% of the 2,500 votes in the election held in 2019, said expectations of the people were huge. Many of them were out of the purview of the panchayat president. Hence, she tendered her resignation.

“People approach me for each and everything right from seeking employment under the rural job scheme to getting old age pension and free house sites. They cannot be blamed. But the atmosphere is not conducive to fulfilling their expectations. I have no other option but to resign the post,” she told The Hindu.

Ms. Ramamurthy said there were about 1,250 families in the village. They had varied expectations. There were about 500 unemployed youth. Many of them became jobless after the COVID-19 pandemic. Most of them expected her to come to their rescue in some way.

Asked whether she faced non-cooperation from authorities, she replied in the negative but added that the scope of a panchayat president was limited.

The system did not allow her to fulfil the expectations of the people, she rued.