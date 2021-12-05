Woman, newborn die after home delivery

PERAMBALUR

05 December 2021 21:55 IST

Mangalamedu police have launched an investigation into the death of a woman and her new born daughter after the delivery allegedly took place in her house at Anukkur village in the district.

The incident occurred on the night of December 3 and the matter was reported to the police the next day.

Police identified the deceased woman as D. Selvarani, 37, who had a 17-year-old daughter and a 12-year-old son. She is said to have felt ashamed to convey her pregnancy to the family as she already had two grown-up children and reportedly concealed the matter for long claiming that she was unwell, said the police.

The woman delivered of a baby girl without any help on the terrace of her house apparently when her husband was also away. She allegedly wrapped the new born in bedsheets, and felt unwell post-delivery.

Situation turns worse

Her daughter who noticed her mother in poor health alerted 108 ambulance. She was rushed to Perambalur Government Hospital but died. Some time later, the cries of the baby alerted the family who noticed the infant wrapped in the bedsheets. The infant was immediately rushed to the government hospital, but the baby also died.

Mangalamedu Police registered a case under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure on a complaint preferred by the woman's husband, Dileep Kumar, who works in a fuel outlet.

The postmortem was done and the bodies were handed over to the family.