Woman murders infant, attempts to end life

TIRUCHI

03 June 2020 18:26 IST

A 26-year-old woman allegedly murdered her 30-day-old female infant and attempted to end her life at her house in a village near Uppilliyapuram in the district on Tuesday.

While the infant died on the spot, the woman is undergoing treatment at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital here. She resorted to the extreme step after her husband left for work after reportedly shouting at her, said police.

She allegedly administered poison to the infant and also consumed it. She made a call in her mobile phone to her husband and asked her three-year-old daughter to speak to him to convey that she was ending her life.

Advertising

Advertising

Upon rushing home, her husband found the infant dead. The woman was rushed to the MGMGH. Based on a complaint, Uppilliyapuram Police registered a case against the woman under IPC Sections 302 (murder) and 309 (attempt to commit suicide).

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.