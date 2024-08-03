GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Woman murdered, two suspects nabbed within 24 hours in Nagapattinam

Published - August 03, 2024 05:53 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM

The Hindu Bureau

Two suspects have been detained for murdering a woman in Nagapattinam on August 1. The police have also seized the autorickshaw and the sickle used in the crime.

R. Easwari, 38, residing in Muthu Mariamman Koil Street, was murdered on the night of August 1. Two men arrived in an yellow autorickshaw and attacked her with a sickle while she was returning from a shop. Nearby residents rushed her to Orathur Government Hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

Upon receiving the information, Superintendent of Police Harsh Singh visited the crime scene and formed two special teams to track down the killers. It was revealed that M. Raja, 46, from Poravacheri, and his friend O. Vinoth alias Karuppusamy, 37, from Velipalayam, were involved in the crime. Easwari was living with her relatives for the past 10 years after being divorced from her husband. Police said she was in a relationship with Raja but had avoided him for the past two years. Raja was agitated over this and allegedly murdered her.

While the police was attempting to arrest the suspects, Raja fell and fractured his right leg and was admitted to Nagapattinam Government Hospital. His friend Vinoth has been apprehended.

