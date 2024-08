A 40-year-old woman was murdered and five-sovereign gold jewellery stolen from her person at Ilavangarkudi in Tiruvarur Taluk on August 19.

N. Prabavati, 40, was allegedly stabbed to death by C. Santhosh, 20, who robbed her jewellery and mobile phone. Prabavati had apparently rebuked him earlier for loitering near her house.

The police traced Santhosh through her mobile device. Tiruvarur Taluk police are investigating.