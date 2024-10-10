ADVERTISEMENT

Woman murdered in her house in Tiruvarur district

Published - October 10, 2024 07:55 pm IST - TIRUVARUR

The Hindu Bureau

A 50-year-old woman was found murdered in her house at Melaparuthiyur village in Koradacheri police station limits in Tiruvarur district on Wednesday night. Gold chains weighing about 20 sovereigns worn by the victim were reported to be missing. The police gave the name of the deceased as N. Kannigeswari. The woman was alone as her husband was away at that time.

The victim’s husband returned only to find his wife murdered in the rear side of their house with cut injury in the neck inflicted apparently with a sharp weapon, said the police sources.

Tiruvarur Superintendent of Police S. Jeyakumar inspected the crime scene and conducted inquiries. Seven special teams have been constituted to solve the murder case. 

The Koradacheri police have registered a case. The body of the victim was sent for autopsy to the Tiruvarur Government Medical College Hospital and handed over to her husband. 

