ADVERTISEMENT

Woman murdered during spat at home in Tiruchi

Updated - October 25, 2024 10:15 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A 54-year-old woman was murdered allegedly by her daughter-in-law in their house at Ariyamangalam in Tiruchi on Friday. The police identified the deceased as A. Shamshad Begum. Her daughter-in-law M. Ayeesha Beevi, 23, has been named as the accused.

The police said the two women used to quarrel frequently at home. On Friday, Ayeesha bolted the house from inside and allegedly stabbed her mother-in-law several times with a knife killing her on the spot. Ayeesha’s husband Mohamed Sirajudeen had left for work at Palakkarai in the morning.

On hearing the alarm, neighbours rushed to the house and found Shamshad’s body in a pool of blood. They immediately alerted the police. Ayeesha has been admitted in the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital with a minor injury. The Ariyamangalam police have taken up investigation into the case.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Tiruchi / murder

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US